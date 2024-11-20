Indiana County man had ‘no idea’ how loaded handgun got into carry-on bag at PIT, officials say

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local man was found to have a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport Wednesday morning.

Transportation Security Administration officials said TSA officers intercepted the loaded .380 caliber handgun in the checkpoint lane.

“This individual claimed that he had no idea how the firearm got into his bag,” said Donald Weston, TSA’s Acting Federal Security Director. “What that tells us is that this individual is careless with how he handles his firearm. Loaded guns are deadly weapons and if you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. That’s part of being a responsible gun owner. One of the main reasons we are here at a checkpoint is to help ensure that weapons are not carried onto flights. So don’t come to the airport expecting to carry your gun through the checkpoint. If you must travel with your firearm, the proper way to do it is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter. The airline will ensure it is transported in the belly of the aircraft.”

Civil penalties for bringing a weapon into a checkpoint can reach up to $15,000, depending on the specific weapon and the circumstances.

