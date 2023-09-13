Indiana County property owners asked to check land for missing man who may have been hunting

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — State police are asking for help finding a man missing from Indiana County.

Troopers are looking for Bryan John Bialas, 45, of Conemaugh Township, Indiana County.

He was reported missing Wednesday by coworkers and family members after he didn’t report to work.

Bialas is a white man who is 6 feet,1 inch tall with a thin build. He has brown eyes and long brown hair, which is usually in a ponytail, and a beard.

Bialsas may be driving a dark green two-door 2005 Jeep Wrangler with a soft top. The vehicle bears Pennsylvania registration KSK7331.

Troopers believe he also has his two Bluetick Coonhounds with him.

Bialas told a coworker Monday he planned to go hunting with his dogs later in the day, and hasn’t been seen since. His Jeep and dogs are not at his home.

Police say he’s known to hunt without a cell phone on State Game lands and private property in the Iselin and Apollo regions. He typically parks his vehicle along gas well roads and wears a hunting hard hat with an attached spotlight.

Anyone who has given Bialas permission to hunt on their property are asked to check the area then contact state police at 724-357-1960. Anyone else with information should call 911.

