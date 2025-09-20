Indiana County tavern sells $156K jackpot-winning lottery ticket

A jackpot-winning lottery ticket was sold in Indiana County.

The Treasure Hunt ticket sold for the Sept. 13 drawing matched all five numbers, winning $156,512.50 before withholding.

The winning ticket, which matched the numbers 1, 3, 13, 16, and 29, was sold at Griffith’s Tavern in East Wheatfield Township.

Griffith’s Tavern will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

In addition to the jackpot winner, more than 54,200 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing.

Winners of the Treasure Hunt are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Players are advised to check every ticket, every time, and sign the back of winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer immediately.

Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. For online players, winnings automatically appear in their accounts after the claim has been processed.

Treasure Hunt is a daily lottery game that debuted in May 2007. Ticket sales end at 1:05 p.m. each day, and drawing results are posted online after 1:35 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group