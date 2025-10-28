Indianapolis developer starts leasing big new multifamily complex on Parkway West

The next big apartment project along the Parkway West is preparing to come available.

Milhaus, best known for Arsenal 201 on Butler Street, has announced that it is now starting to lease the Nox, a 272-unit apartment project under construction amid the shops and restaurants of Robinson Township.

The new project is slated to include 10 different floor plans, offering a range of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Milhaus announced it was underway on the project last year, working in partnership with BAM Capital and First Merchants Bank as the construction lender for the project.

