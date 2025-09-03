Industry Borough Municipal Authority water exceeds limit for manganese; DEP orders corrective action

INDUSTRY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has ordered corrective action from the Industry Borough Municipal Authority following an inspection.

DEP officials confirm the agency issued a field order to the authority, requiring it to issue a “Do Not Consume” public notice on Friday.

The notice applies to bottle-fed infants under six months. It comes after samples from the authority’s water treatment plant showed levels of manganese that exceed the U.S. EPA’s 10-day Health Advisory Limit for infants under six months old.

DEP officials tell residents not to boil their water to sterilize it, as this will only concentrate the manganese.

According to the field order, samples yielded a result of .43 mg/L. The 10-day limit for infants is .3 mg/L.

The DEP previously entered a consent order and agreement with the authority, requiring it to install a new treatment plant to address prior manganese concerns, officials say. The order also required entry point sampling.

Officials say the advisory will remain in effect until the authority shows manganese levels are below the limit, and the DEP issues a “Problem Corrected” notification to consumers.

