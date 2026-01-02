Infectious disease doctor offers advice ahead of peak flu season in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The flu is surging nationwide, and we aren’t anywhere near the peak of infections.

For the next several weeks, Dr. Amesh Adalja expects to see an increase in flu cases, with illnesses not leveling off until after February.

“It’s finding a population that has little immunity. It’s able to spread very quickly and rapidly through that population because of this new variant that is dominant,” said Infectious Disease Doctor Amesh Adalja.

Because we haven’t reached peak flu season, Dr. Adalja told Channel 11, he recommends still getting a flu shot if you haven’t yet.

“It’s not too late to get the flu shot because the flu peaks in February traditionally and remember the flu vaccine covers three different strains of flu. Later in the season, other types of flu might dominate,” Adalja said.

According to the CDC, Pennsylvania is currently in the “moderate” activity level for the flu, with some of the highest states being New York, South Carolina, and Louisiana.

Here in Pittsburgh, Dr. Adalja has noticed the surge in cases.

“Cases are increasing in the Pittsburgh area. They don’t seem to be translating into more ICU or severe cases, but there are people hospitalized,” Adalja said.

Even though there have been hospitalizations, the good news is, Dr. Adalja doesn’t predict a major strain on hospitals, like there was with COVID.

“It’s nothing like, for example, the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. There’s no pressure on hospitals in terms of ICU beds, ventilators, but obviously, emergency departments can be busier, and urgent cares can be busy when a lot of people are getting sick with influenza,” Adalja said.

His biggest advice is to stay home if you get it.

“This is where we want people to stay home from work. We want people to try and work from home if you can and want children to stay out of school if they have influenza,” Adalja said.

