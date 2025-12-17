Influenza suspected to have killed hundreds of snow geese at Pennsylvania quarry

Avian influenza is suspected to have killed hundreds of snow geese in Pennsylvania.

According to the Game Commission, the geese were found at a quarry in Northampton County. Officials are now removing, testing and disposing of the birds.

A U.S. outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) began in January 2022 and has spread to birds in every state, the Game Commission says. Case numbers rose sharply between 2024 and 2025 and have continued at lower levels.

Wild waterfowl and shorebirds are natural carriers, the Game Commission says. Although the virus doesn’t usually affect bird species that frequent backyard bird feeders, Pennsylvania residents are told to empty and disinfect their feeders every couple of weeks to prevent the spread.

HPAI poses a low risk to humans, the Game Commission says, but people are still told to view wildlife from a safe distance and generally avoid contact. Hunters should exercise good hygiene when handling and dressing birds.

Signs of HPAI in birds can include circling, head tilting and trouble flying, the Game Commission says.

Anyone who finds sick or dead wild birds can report them to the Game Commission by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD (1-833-742-9453), while sick or dead domestic birds can be reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852. If you’ve had contact with a sick or dead bird and feel unwell, you can call your primary care physician or the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group