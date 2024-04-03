Ingram house flooded when fire hydrant hit by car

It was about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday when water starting pouring into the basement of a house in Ingram, but it wasn’t from the heavy rain.

West Prospect Avenue turned into a river that streamed right into Mary and Mike Richards’ house of 32 years.

The water wasn’t from the steady rain, but from a fire hydrant that was hit by a car several houses away.

A utility pole was also split in two.

The water flowed for two hours around both sides of the house, until Pennsylvania American Water Crews shut it off.

“Tremendous amount of water were shooting under the basement door,” said Mary Richards, “and of course the drain couldn’t handle so we had our basement totally covered with water.”

The Richards are left with a lot of damage and a muddy mess to clean.

