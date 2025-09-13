People taken to hospital from multi-alarm Swissvale apartment fire

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Firefighters are on scene of a multi-alarm fire at an apartment building in Swissvale.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that firefighters were called to the 500 block of Smokey Woods Drive at 12:38 p.m.

A Channel 11 photographer on scene saw several ladders going into second-story windows.

It wasn’t immediately clear where in the building the fire began or why it started.

The dispatcher confirmed medics took people to the hospital from the scene, but did not specify how many.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

