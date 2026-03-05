Inmate charged with trying to bring drugs into Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — An inmate is charged with trying to bring drugs into the Allegheny County Jail.

Allegheny County police say detectives were called to the jail on Oct. 15 for a reported conspiracy to smuggle synthetic cannabinoids — also called K2 — into the jail through the attorney-client mailing process.

Detectives alleged that inmate Edwin Wylie-Biggs, 44, worked with people outside the jail to smuggle drugs inside.

Through witness interviews, detectives recovered documents addressed to Wylie-Biggs that tested positive for K2, police say.

Wylie-Biggs is facing multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

Just last month, police charged three people in an alleged conspiracy to smuggle K2 into the jail.

