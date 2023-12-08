Inmate facing charges after fire in Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — Police have filed charges against a man accused of starting a fire inside the Allegheny County Jail.

The fire started at 10:30 p.m. on Monday. One inmate and two guards had to be taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

An investigation led officials to believe the fire was set intentionally.

Police say the Brian Leach, 49, was the only person in the cell where the fire began and believe he started the fire. The fire was started inside an air vent in the cell.

Leach will remain in the jail and faces one count of criminal mischief and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

