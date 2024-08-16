Inmate at SCI Fayette dies

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette has died.

The institution said that Bradley Shroyer, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 16. Life-saving measures were performed, but he was pronounced dead just after 12 p.m.

Shroyer was serving an 8-to-16-year sentence for possession with intent to deliver out of Bedford County. He has been at SCI Fayette since March 24, 2022.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating Shroyer’s death. An official cause of death will be determined by the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

