Local

4 killed in series of crashes on Ohio Turnpike, closing route in both directions

By The Associated Press

4 killed in series of crashes on Ohio Turnpike, closing route in both directions Emergency personnel on the scene of one of several crashes on the Ohio Turnpike in Swanton Township, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP) (Kurt Steiss/AP)

By The Associated Press

SWANTON, Ohio — Four people were killed and several others were injured Thursday on the Ohio Turnpike in a series of crashes involving multiple trucks, including one that spilled sulfuric acid, the State Highway Patrol said.

Traffic was shut down for several hours in both directions of the heavily traveled route that carries Interstate 80 and connects Chicago and the East Coast.

The first crash in the eastbound lanes just west of Toledo left two dead and involved a truck hauling sulfuric acid and a passenger vehicle, the patrol said. Emergency crews set up a 150-foot (46-meter) perimeter around the spill.

A second crash involving four commercial vehicles and a passenger vehicle while traffic backed up left one dead.

Just under an hour after the initial crash, a third pileup on the opposite westbound side of the turnpike left another person dead, the patrol said.

Authorities said at least 10 people were taken to hospitals.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Matthew Perry death: Doctors, Perry’s assistant among those arrested
  • PennDOT responds to recent posts claiming Pennsylvania is removing state inspection requirements
  • Johnny Wactor murder: Search warrants served
  • VIDEO: Many questions remain after police chase sent PRT bus crashing into house in Homewood
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read