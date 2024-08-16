Secret Service approves bulletproof glass to shield former President Trump at outdoor rallies

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service will use bulletproof glass to protect former President Donald Trump during outdoor campaign events, NBC News reports.

NBC News reports that ballistic glass is already available to sitting presidents and vice presidents.

The glass is transported using military aircraft when the president travels.

>> Trump agrees to interview with FBI for investigation into his attempted assassination

Not every event will require ballistic glass, but NBC News reports it is likely to be used whenever there are issues at specific sites or there are needs for added security.

The addition of ballistic glass is one of several security measures being used to protect Trump after the assassination attempt on him in Butler on July 13.

>> Secret Service director, grilled by lawmakers on the Trump assassination attempt, says ‘we failed’

Three rallygoers were hit with gunfire during the Butler event. One of them, a former fire chief, was killed.

Trump has not held an outdoor campaign event since the attempted assassination.

