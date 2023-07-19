Innamorato resigns from state House of Representatives

Rep. Sara Innamorato announced her resignation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The announcement comes on the heels of Innamorato’s winning the Democratic primary for the next Allegheny County Executive.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve as your Representative for the 21st Legislative District,” said Innamorato in a news release. “Throughout my time as a Representative, my constituents’ stories inspired and drove my legislative priorities around creating safe and healthy communities where we can all thrive. Together, we’ve done amazing things to improve our region, and I am excited to continue serving our neighbors for years to come.”

Innamorato’s decision to resign now allows her the opportunity to work with the next representative and fully transition them into the role before the general election in November, according to Sam Wasserman, her director of communications.

Speaker Joanna McClinton signed a writ for a special election to be held in 21st Legislative District on Sept 19.

“Sara is an unwavering advocate for her neighbors and a strong voice for all working families,” McClinton said, “Her tenacity and commitment are admirable, and she will be missed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.”

The 21st Legislative District Office at 5154 Butler Street in Pittsburgh will remain open and the staff will continue to be in place to assist constituents with state-related issues.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group