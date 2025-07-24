INSIDE LOOK: Tour of new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport highlights ‘universal access’

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got a new look inside the $1.7 billion terminal being built at Pittsburgh International Airport.

A tour Wednesday highlighted the improvements made throughout the new terminal.

A big focus was put on “universal access” and an effort to make the terminal accessible to the largest number of people possible.

“Everybody in an airport is either pushing or pulling something,” said Siri Betts-Sonstegard, senior vice president of experience and design. “So, if we make it accessible to somebody that needs to be in a wheelchair, we’re making it accessible to somebody who is pushing a baby in a pram.”

The airport will be holding a full-scale dress rehearsal at the new terminal in September. It’s expected to open to the public sometime this fall.

