Five new stores open at Pittsburgh airport ahead of $1.7B terminal completion

Five new stores at Pittsburgh International Airport officially opened on Tuesday, months before the new landside terminal becomes operational.

The new stores are two Hudson News Stands, MAC Cosmetics, Duquesne Supply Co. and Champion City Sports.

The five, along with restaurants and stores that have already opened and ones that are coming up, are among a refresh of more than a dozen that will occur at either the airside terminal where the flights depart or the new $1.7 billion landside terminal that is about 90% complete.

