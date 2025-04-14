Insider expects Steelers to pay up to keep T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport thinks that the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t pressed for time when it comes to negotiating a new contract with TJ Watt.

Appearing Monday on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport explained that the even with their refusal to negotiate once the season kicks off, Pittsburgh are thoughtful in situations like these.

“When the Steelers have wanted to commit to a guy generally, they have got it done,” he said.

Watt is currently making around $28 million each season and will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. The market for top-end defensive players like Watt was turned upside down this spring, when the Cleveland Browns signed Myles Garrett to a contract that averages over $40 million a year, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the entire NFL.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group