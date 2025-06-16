Insider reveals key reason for why T.J. Watt is in contract dispute with Steelers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt is probably seeking $40 million a year or more, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network thinks the Steelers are not keen on the idea of doing that. Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is currently the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL, earning $40 million per year. Watt and his agent surely are making that point to the Steelers brass.

“You know, if they possibly can, they’re going to try and to make him the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL,” Rapoport said. “Because we are still waiting on some details from these massive deals, it’s a little tricky to see where T.J. Watt belongs.”

In regard to T.J. Watt skipping mandatory minicamp due to a contract dispute, former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and Hall of Famer Rod Woodson thinks the Steelers need to change their philosophy on how they structure contracts. He thinks the approach is outdated.

