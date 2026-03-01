Insider reveals the latest on Aaron Rodgers’ looming decision

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network expects the Pittsburgh Steelers to not wait much longer on Aaron Rodgers‘ looming decision. Rapoport believes Rodgers will give the Steelers an answer on whether he’ll be back before the start of free agency, which is March 11.

“He had positive discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers and his old friend Mike McCarthy. Surely an answer is coming before free agency,” Rapoport said at the NFL Combine.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan revealed at the NFL Combine earlier this week that the team has not given quarterback Rodgers a deadline to make a decision on his football future. Rodgers did not agree to terms with the Steelers until June 5 last year.

