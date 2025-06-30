Insider: Steelers trade will increase outside interest in T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a huge splash on Monday, with their blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins dominating the NFL headlines, and they might not be done, with teams calling about the possibility of a trade for star outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, multiple teams have been discussing whether it will be possible to trade for Watt this offseason, and while the Steelers have shown no indication they are willing to part with the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the calls are only going to increase after Monday’s monster deal.

Schefter reported on X that today’s trade will increase the amount of outside interest in Watt, who is unhappy with his current contract situation.

