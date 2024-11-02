Inspections to close Fort Pitt Tunnel on several nights

PITTSBURGh — Inspection work inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel starts on Sunday.
PennDOT officials say the overnight inspections will fully close the Fort Pitt Tunnel from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following dates:
- Sunday night, November 3 – Eastbound (inbound) tunnel
- Monday night, November 4 – Westbound (outbound) tunnel
- Tuesday night, November 5 – Westbound (outbound) tunnel
- Wednesday night, November 6 – Westbound (outbound) tunnel
- Thursday night, November 7 – Eastbound (inbound) tunnel
- Tuesday night, November 12 – Westbound (outbound) tunnel
- Wednesday night, November 13 – Eastbound (inbound) tunnel
- Thursday night, November 14 – Eastbound (inbound) tunnel
Traffic will be detoured via Route 837 (East Carson Street), the West End Circle and Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard).
