Local

Inspections to close Fort Pitt Tunnel on several nights

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WPXI Fort Pitt Tunnel Image by Christopher Klein from Pixabay (Image by Christopher Klein from Pixabay /Image by Christopher Klein from Pixabay)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGh — Inspection work inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel starts on Sunday.

PennDOT officials say the overnight inspections will fully close the Fort Pitt Tunnel from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following dates:

  • Sunday night, November 3 – Eastbound (inbound) tunnel
  • Monday night, November 4 – Westbound (outbound) tunnel
  • Tuesday night, November 5 – Westbound (outbound) tunnel
  • Wednesday night, November 6 – Westbound (outbound) tunnel
  • Thursday night, November 7 – Eastbound (inbound) tunnel
  • Tuesday night, November 12 – Westbound (outbound) tunnel
  • Wednesday night, November 13 – Eastbound (inbound) tunnel
  • Thursday night, November 14 – Eastbound (inbound) tunnel

Traffic will be detoured via Route 837 (East Carson Street), the West End Circle and Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard).

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Girl, 5, hit with rock while trick-or-treating in Penn Hills; suspect released on non-monetary bond
  • SKYLIGHTS 2024: Playoffs Week 1 final scores
  • Former Century III Mall site receives $1 million for redevelopment
  • VIDEO: Officials working to keep everyone safe as presidential candidates plan to visit Pittsburgh Monday
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read