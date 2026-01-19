Intermittent snow expected through midday; bitter cold settles in tonight

PITTSBURGH — Pockets of light snow are out there, and with temperatures in the upper teens, coatings could lead to some slick spots on untreated surfaces. Off and on light snow will continue throughout the morning, with a couple of heavier snow showers possible around midday.

An Arctic front will cross this afternoon, plunging temperatures into the teens this evening with wind chills as cold as -15 or -20 by Tuesday morning. If you have to venture out late tonight or Tuesday, use common sense and protect all exposed skin from the cold.

Winds will ease up a bit on Tuesday, but only enough to allow wind chills to get back to zero.

Another front crosses on Wednesday, bringing more snow showers and a big drop in temperature toward the end of the week. There is some uncertainty about how far south the coldest air will reach this weekend, but wind chills for much of the time could be in the single digits or perhaps even colder.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group