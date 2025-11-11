Investigation underway after 2 bodies taken from crypts at Pennsylvania mausoleum

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating after the remains of two people were removed from their crypts at a mausoleum in Pennsylvania.

The burglary occurred sometime between Nov. 1 and Nov. 6 at the Good Shepherd Memorial Mausoleum located on Westminster Road, Plains Township, and has prompted police to seek information from the public to aid their investigation.

The Plains Township Police have urged anyone with information regarding the burglary to contact them at (570)829-3432, dial 9-1-1, or message their Facebook page directly. They assure that all information received will be kept confidential.

