Investigation underway after 2 men ‘aggressively asked’ for money near Pitt’s campus, police say

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a reported attempted robbery near Pitt’s campus overnight.

The University of Pittsburgh Police Department says around 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Atwood Street, two men approached people and “aggressively asked for money.” One of the men lifted his shirt, possibly showing a gun tucked inside his waistband.

The men then ran towards Bates Street without taking any money. No one was hurt.

Pitt police describe one suspect as a heavy-set Black man wearing a white mask, black hoodie, black Adidas pants with white stripes, and white and gold Asics shoes.

They describe the other suspect as a thin-built Black man wearing a black mask, black hoodie, jeans, gray shoes and a brown cross-body bag.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Pitt police at 412-624-2121 and reference report 25-03644, or the City of Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520 and reference report 25-172936.

