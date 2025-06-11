Local

Investigation underway after possible human skull found in Pitcairn home

By WPXI.com News Staff
Stock photo of police lights
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITCAIRN, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a possible human skull was found in an Allegheny County home on Wednesday.

The Allegheny County Police Department confirmed to Channel 11 that detectives were called to a Pitcairn home on 7th Street between Forest Avenue and Prospect Avenue after a human skull was reportedly found inside it.

The medical examiner’s office is helping investigating detectives confirm that the skull is human and identifying who it is.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

                                                   

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read