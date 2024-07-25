Local

Investigation underway in Homestead

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Police investigation in Homestead Police investigation in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Homestead.

Allegheny County 911 said police were called to the area of E 15th Avenue and West Street just before 10 a.m.

Our crew saw the FBI on the scene as well.

Channel 11 has reached out to the FBI and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

