Church purchases Double Tree Hotel next to Monroeville Convention Center

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A video from Grace Life Church says they have purchased the Double Tree Hotel right next to the Monroeville Convention Center.

When the hotel shut down after the convention center announced plans to close, but then Monroeville’s mayor intervened and the convention center stayed open.

We may be closer to finding an answer — after a church posted a video saying they have bought the building.

A big concern about a church taking over the building: where will out-of-town vendors and visitors stay when they come in for events at the convention center?

At this point, property records do not indicate that the church has purchased the hotel.

Channel 11 called the church, and a receptionist said no one was available to answer questions.

We also reached out to the mayor of Monroeville, and he never returned our request to speak with him.

