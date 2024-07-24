3 teenagers stabbed in Beaver County overnight

INDUSTRY, Pa. — Three teenagers were stabbed in Beaver County overnight.

Crews were called to the 1230 block of Beaver Midland Road in Industry just before 1 a.m.

Police tell Channel 11 the victims ended up at a house, but the stabbing did not happen at the house.

One victim was flown to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on any of the victims’ conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as information becomes available.

