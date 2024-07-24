Local

3 teenagers stabbed in Beaver County overnight

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

3 teenagers stabbed in Beaver County overnight 3 teenagers stabbed in Beaver County overnight

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

INDUSTRY, Pa. — Three teenagers were stabbed in Beaver County overnight.

Crews were called to the 1230 block of Beaver Midland Road in Industry just before 1 a.m.

Police tell Channel 11 the victims ended up at a house, but the stabbing did not happen at the house.

One victim was flown to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on any of the victims’ conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • New body cam video shows aftermath of Trump assassination attempt
  • At least 10 vehicles stolen from throughout Pittsburgh overnight, police say
  • ‘Please let me get my dress’: Sudden bridal shop closure puts brides in limbo
  • VIDEO: Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department warns of man claiming to be sheik, asking for money
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read