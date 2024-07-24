2 men facing charges after drugs, guns found during Monroeville bust

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Two men are facing charges after a drug bust in Monroeville.

Allegheny County DA Stephen Zappala says the District Attorney Narcotics Enforcement Team, Monroeville Police Department and Attorney General agents made the arrests and seized illegal substances at a Monroeville apartment on Monday.

Zappala says Monroeville police have been surveilling the apartment since June, after becoming aware of possible illegal drug activity. This surveillance led to authorities obtaining and executing a search warrant. Officials seized around eight pounds of marijuana, 82 TCH vape cartridges, three-quarters of a pound of mushrooms, two handguns and nearly $3,500 in cash.

They also arrested Mehki Manor, 20, and Steven Robbins, 18. Both men are facing multiple felony drug charges and were denied bail.

“Public safety and protection of our communities remain the top priority,” said DA Zappala. “It is with that in mind, that we formed DANET. There is no place in our community for these illegal drugs and related affiliations. I’m grateful for the partnership and officers for their dedication to ensuring Allegheny County’s safety.”

