Irwin community enjoys 8th annual car cruise

IRWIN, Pa. — Car enthusiasts gathered in Westmoreland County for a car cruise on Saturday.

The show in Downtown Irwin featured classic cars, antique trucks and motorcycles.

There was a DJ and a food court.

Organizers say the weather was perfect for the annual event.

“We got downtown Irwin’s annual car cruise here. Where we thought it was going to rain this time, but we got some beautiful weather and people are really enjoying themselves, said Ron Pallerino.

The top five winners got trophies and the first 200 cars in the show received plaques.

This was the eighth year the car cruise was held in Irwin.

