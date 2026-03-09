Isaly’s to open new shop in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Isaly’s announced that it will be setting up a new shop in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

The iconic business said it will establish a new home in a 3,500-square-foot space at 2111 Penn Avenue.

Isaly’s said this is the first new store to open in decades.

The menu will feature Isaly’s homemade ice cream and deli food, including their signature chipped-chopped ham.

Isaly’s hopes the new location will reintroduce nostalgic elements while returning them to their roots.

The new shop is expected to open this summer.

