Isolated showers, falling temperatures later this afternoon

PITTSBURGH — What a beautiful middle part of the day! Temperatures are near 60 degrees with plenty of sunshine around. However, these conditions won’t last long with winds that could gust to 40 or 45 mph this afternoon, followed by a big drop in temperature tonight.

Most neighborhoods will dip into the 40s by this evening and 30s overnight with wind chills as cold as the low 20s early Saturday morning. The front half of the weekend will be nice and quiet with a mix of clouds and sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Winter Weather Alerts

A winter storm will develop along the East Coast Sunday, bringing heavy snow to the other side of the state and major cities like Philadelphia and D.C. For us, snow showers are expected with steadier snow expected east over the Laurel Highlands in addition to lake effect snow that will continue into Monday. Most of us will see less than 2 inches of snow total, but amounts could exceed 6 inches over the mountains, where travel impacts will be higher.

Expect much colder weather early next week, with highs only in the low 30s, followed by another potential for snow showers Tuesday night.

