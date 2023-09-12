‘It didn’t have to happen’: Neighbors react to 2nd recent Hill District shooting that left 2 dead

PITTSBURGH — Two shootings have happened one month apart in the Hill District on the same block.

The first happened on Aug. 10 at Jay’s Lounge, and five people were shot.

RELATED >>> 5 people shot in the city’s Hill District

The second was Monday night on Webster Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Three people were shot and two of them, Dean Marbury and Jawan Palmer, were killed.

“It just didn’t, it didn’t have to happen,” said Joe, who has lived in the Hill District for decades.

RELATED >>> 2 men dead, 1 person critically injured in Pittsburgh shooting

Community members and police are still searching for answers about what led up to Monday night’s shooting.

11 News has learned that Marbury was injured in the shooting on Aug. 10. It’s not clear if these incidents were connected.

According to police, Marbury started the situation at Jay’s Lounge when guards asked him to leave, and he refused. According to the complaint, Marbury reached for his waistband and the guards shot. He then returned fire and was shot 11 times before he was arrested.

On Aug. 31, Marbury’s bail was reduced, and he was released from jail.

“There is no repercussion from the court systems, they do it and they know that nothing is going to happen to them,” Joe said,

We spoke with residents who told us despite these two recent shootings; the problem isn’t with the community, it’s with the judicial system that allows criminals back onto the streets.

“The scales aren’t balanced need to balance them out good versus bad, bad versus good, somewhere there was to be an even,” Joe said.

Police are still actively investigating Monday night’s shooting and asking anyone with information to contact them.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group