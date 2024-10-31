14-year-old arrested for stealing car from Pittsburgh mechanic business

PITTSBURGH — A teenager was taken into custody for allegedly stealing a car from a Pittsburgh mechanic business.

Pittsburgh police said on Oct. 28, the department took a report of a vehicle stolen from a mechanic in the 2200 block of Noblestown Road. The owner dropped his car off for inspection in the morning and it was gone when he arrived to pick it up at 4 p.m.

Cameras caught the theft, along with other footage that identified the suspect for similar incidents at that location, police said.

Detectives found the suspect, 14, sleeping inside the car in the 1400 block of Poplar Street. He was parked next to another vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The teenager was taken into custody and later admitted to stealing both vehicles, police said. He was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

