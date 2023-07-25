‘It feels very violating’: Car stolen out of Reserve Township driveway in string of vehicle thefts

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman said she got her car back scratched, dented and full of strange items after it was stolen right out of her driveway in Reserve Township.

It’s one of several vehicle thefts in the community, and neighbors are on edge.

Lauren Bouvey got her car back around 3 a.m. Tuesday after police tracked it down. It had been stolen about 24 hours before.

“My husband woke up at 5 a.m. and said, ‘Where’s your car?’ I said, ‘What do you mean? It’s in the driveway.’ He said, ‘No, it’s not’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my god,” Bouvey told Channel 11.

It came back to her on a tow truck with a flat tire, scratches on the side and there were strange items inside.

“They knocked on the door and said they found my car. They had it full of stolen goods in my driveway, Bouvey said. “It seemed like they were mostly taking packages off of porches and there was like somebody’s jigsaw puzzle. There was like a car seat, toys and a weighted blanket.”

Reserve Township police put out a warning on Facebook after six cars were stolen in the past two months.

They are telling families to lock their car, take their keys and to use exterior lighting and cameras

The thieves put about 200 miles on Bouvey’s car, and now it’s just not the same getting into it.

“It feels very violating. Yes, it does. It’s a violating feeling,” she said. “I’m going to try to get it fixed up and go from there.”

Police told Bouvey they caught two of the three people they believed were stealing cars, but police believe the person who stole her car is still out there.

If anyone has information or doorbell camera video, police would like to take a look at it.

