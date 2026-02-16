‘It was chaos:’ Neighbors describe shootout between man, SWAT at Lower Burrell home

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Police and a SWAT team surrounded a home on Saturday night after a man allegedly shot into his neighbor’s kitchen window.

Shawn Lemon lives across the street.

He described the tense shootout to Channel 11’s Addison Albert. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to hear his story and see NEW video of the scene captured from around the neighborhood.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group