‘It’s been 475 days’: Family pleads for help solving 2022 murder of North Versailles man

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police and the family of a man murdered in 2022 are appealing to the public to come forward with information.

“It’s been 475 days since the hospital called me and said my son had been shot and died,” said Deborah of her son Dennis Winger’s death.

Winger, 39, of North Versailles, was a father of three. He was killed last July, and it’s an unsolved murder that Pittsburgh Police and Denny’s family want to solve.

“I think the police or somebody when it happened said Denny was the 39th homicide victim of the year... and he’s more than just the 39th homicide. I want people to know... he’s more than that,” Deborah said.

Winger was found unresponsive inside a car at the intersection of Vine Street and Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood. A passerby called 911 and tried to help him by offering him Narcan, but when medics arrived they discovered he’d been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“Grown men I didn’t even know came up to me in tears telling me they loved him so much, he was such a good boy and he loved his family so much,” Deborah said.

Deborah’s speaking out about her son’s death, hoping that anyone with information comes forward and that the person responsible can be held accountable. She wants that person to know more about the man they killed.

“Denny was a valuable member of this family, and an integral part of this family, a valuable person to the world,” Deborah said.

Anyone who saw or heard anything on July 14, 2022 is asked to call the Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7800.

