‘It’s been my home’: parishioners react to Diocese’s decision to officially close 7 churches

PITTSBURGH — In October 2025, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced its plan to permanently close seven of the eight churches in the Saint Joseph the Worker parish: St. John Fisher, Sacred Heart, Saint Anselm, Madonna Del Castello, Good Shepherd, St. Jude the Apostle and St. Colman. St. Maurice will stay open.

Parishioners told Channel 11 on Monday they were holding out hope that at least a couple of those congregations would remain active - until they heard the official announcement over the weekend: all seven churches will, in fact, close.

For as long Ryan McCartney can remember, the St. Anselm Catholic Church in Swissvale has been an integral part of who he is: from the moment he was baptized in the church’s sanctuary to his First Holy Communion in that same sacred space.

“It’s been my home. I’ve cared deeply for it. For this to be happening, it’s just devastating,” McCartney said. “I just can’t imagine the community of Swissvale without a church, a Catholic church presence.”

Gib Miller agrees. He’s been a member of St. Anselm for more than three decades, sending his kids to the church’s Catholic school before it closed in 2012. He told Channel 11 he’ll miss walking down the street to church and worries about the effect this will have on the community.

“Swissvale is actually in kind of a resurgence now. There are a lot of new people moving in, so it’s kind of sad that the churches that could be supporting new families are going out,” Miller said.

While McCartney says he understands the reasons behind closing some of the churches, he feels this is a very extreme decision, one that comes just weeks before Easter, in the heart of the Lenten season.

“I’ve had a parishioner come to me, she’s in her 90s, that she has stated on numerous occasions – that she hopes she passes away before the church closes so that she can be buried from there,” McCartney said.

Final masses will be held in mid-March.

A spokesperson with the Diocese sent an email to Channel 11 after we reached out about the announcement:

“Bishop Mark Eckman has made a decision, based on the recommendation of the parish pastor, related to the future use of church buildings within Saint Joseph the Worker Parish. This follows a thorough, prayerful, and consultative process led by the parish clergy team and parish leadership.

This decision reflects careful consideration of pastoral needs, financial realities, and the long-term vitality of the parish. The Bishop is grateful for the dedication shown by Father Michael Stumpf, Father Nick Clinton, the advisory councils, and the Facilities Mission Team throughout this process.

As communicated to parishioners this weekend, Saint Maurice Church in Forest Hills will remain open for worship, and the parish will continue its mission of serving the faithful and the wider community. The Diocese recognizes that this is a time of significant change for many and remains committed to walking with the parish during this period.”

