‘It’s been perfect’: Thanksgiving travelers met with smooth conditions at PIT

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Travelers heading home from the busy Thanksgiving weekend were met with surprisingly smooth airport conditions at Pittsburgh International Airport Monday afternoon.

With 194 flights scheduled to take off and land, nearly 35,000 passengers passed through the airport, but lines remained manageable, and many found the experience less stressful than expected.

Nathan Harshman, who was flying to Miami, said the airport felt much calmer than anticipated. “I was worried it would be busy, but it hasn’t been busy at all. The lines are moving quickly, and in Miami, it was basically empty, so it was good,” he said.

For travelers heading to warmer destinations, the contrast in temperatures was a welcome change. Samantha Del Vecchio, flying to Orlando, noted the stark difference in weather after experiencing a chilly 29-degree day in Pittsburgh. “This is one of the first times I came where the high was 29, and right now it’s in the 70s or 80s in Orlando. I made sure to pack warm clothes. It was a nice change,” she said.

Keith Steuer, heading to Atlanta, also found the experience pleasant. “It’s been perfect. It’s not the chaos that people might expect,” he said.

AAA is already anticipating a busy holiday season for travelers in the coming weeks, with Christmas travel expected to bring long lines and crowded parking lots once again.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group