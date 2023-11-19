Local

Person dead after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire in Washington County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person died in a crash on I-70 in Washington County early Sunday morning.

Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco said the crash happened on I-70 in Buffalo Township around 4:30 a.m.

He said the driver of an eastbound vehicle lost control and struck a tree near mile marker 11. The vehicle then caught fire.

It’s unknown if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The coroner’s office is withholding the driver’s identity while authorities notify next of kin.

The crash is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

