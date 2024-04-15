‘It’s shocking’: Investigation continues into shooting death of 2 teen girls in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A description of Annalaya Wilkerson on a GoFundMe created for her family states that she was a “beautiful, funny, spirited young girl who was taken away too soon.”

The 18-year-old was found shot to death in the middle of a rural road in South Franklin Township. A 17-year-old girl was also shot and was flown to UPMC Presby Hospital in Pittsburgh.

“Out here in the middle of the country, you wouldn’t expect something like this,” Kenny Mackall said.

Mackall’s girlfriend lives on Jolly School Road, where first responders found the two teens.

“It’s shocking. It makes me worry about my girlfriend as well. That could happen out here, and she’s all by herself,” Mackall said.

Pennsylvania State Police tell Channel 11, they are trying to work every possible lead.

“With such young teenage females, the possibilities could almost be endless,” Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said

Right now, a big question is — why the girls were on the desolate street after midnight?

“It could be an instance of were they walking on the roadway and something occurred, or they were in a vehicle with another actor, something happened and resulted in the roadway,” Gagliardi said.

Detectives say they are looking into surveillance video from all over Washington County to see if they can find anything that could be connected to this case.

