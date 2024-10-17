It’s still unclear which QB will start for Steelers against Jets on Sunday night

PITTSBURGH — We’re counting down to kickoff between the Steelers and the Jets on Sunday Night Football on Channel 11.

And we’re keeping a very close eye on who will get the start at quarterback.

All of the attention at practice today was on the quarterbacks after head coach Mike Tomlin said Russell Wilson is in consideration to start this week against the Jets.

Offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr. confirmed to us that Wilson worked with the first team in practice Wednesday afternoon.

In the portion of practice we were allowed to shoot, Wilson took the first reps, followed by Justin Fields and then Kyle Allen.

This is the first time he’s done so since the veteran quarterback re-tweaked his calf injury leading into Week 1.

However, Tomlin did not divulge any more information, saying he was not going to get into the details of how they split up the reps.

No matter who is under center Sunday night, the offensive line is ready to work.

“It’s good getting him in on first-team reps, we just gotta focus on our execution,” Moore said.

We are expected to hear from both quarterbacks after practice Thursday, where we may get a bit more insight into who will start Sunday against the Jets.

Don’t rule out both quarterbacks playing: it’s something Tomlin mentioned Tuesday and was something he mentioned ahead of the season, when Wilson was originally named the starter.

