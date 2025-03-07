IUP Police Academy accepting applications at new Washington County location

SOUTHPOINTE, Pa. — The IUP Police Academy is now accepting applications for its new satellite location in Washington County.

The academy is going to be inside the CNX building in Southepointe and is set to open in May. It will be a part-time program, with night classes running for 46 weeks.

“Washington County is in dire need of a police academy,” said director Marcia Cole.

“The part-time program is an alternative for the people who are already working and want to explore a new career, or start up something different.”

Cole said so far only four cadets have signed up and passed the tests.

“Everywhere is experiencing low numbers when it comes to policing. It is a wonderful field. I’m retired law enforcement. I did this for 21 years. The money now for officers starting in this career is excellent, benefits are excellent. There are so many job openings. My last three classes had a 100% hire rate.”

To get into the academy you have to pass a physical endurance test, psychology test, drug test, reading test, have a high school diploma or GED, and a clear record.

Cole said due to many recent retirements and a lack of enrollment, police departments are in great need for more officers.

“We just left big holes in these departments. A lot of these departments are young new officers, this is the time to get into law enforcement.”

To apply to the IUP Police Academy at Southpointe, go to www.iup.edu/crimjustice/ or call 724-357-6943.

