J. Crew Factory store coming to shopping center in the north suburbs

J. Crew Factory, the discount outlet version of the popular clothing store now operating with a location at Ross Park Mall, is coming to the Streets of Cranberry.

The new store is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year, according to Herky Pollock, a principal of Regional Development Partners, which bought the 107,000-square-foot shopping center last October. J. Crew Factory is expected to move into a 6,500-square-foot location, replacing Sheila’s Home Decor & Gifts.

The new J. Crew Factory store will be located between Talbots and White House Black Market. The new J. Crew Factory location in Cranberry joins an established store at the Block Northway in McCandless.

