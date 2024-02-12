Local

Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1.4 million sold at local convenience store

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

MONESSEN, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket for Saturday’s drawing was sold at a Westmoreland County convenience store.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 8-12-22-25-28-29, to win $1.4 million.

Par Mar along Grand Boulevard in Monessen earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 52,900 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

For more information, click here to visit the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website.

