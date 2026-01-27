Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $250K sold at Westmoreland County gas station

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $250,000 was sold at a gas station in Westmoreland County.

The winning Cash 5 ticket matched all five balls drawn, 2-18-22-38-43 for this past weekend’s drawing.

The ticket was sold at the Speedway on Village Drive in Unity Township. The store will earn a $500 bonus.

More than 17,200 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes of various amounts.

