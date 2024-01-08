Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $415K sold at GetGo in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery ticket sold at a gas station in Pittsburgh was a big winner!

The jackpot-winning ticket worth $415,491 was sold for Saturday’s drawing and matched all five balls drawn: 12-22-26-30-32.

The GetGo on Butler Street in Lawrenceville earns a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 13,100 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Click here to visit the Pennsylvania Lottery website for more information.

