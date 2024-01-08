Local

Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $415K sold at GetGo in Pittsburgh

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Pennsylvania Lottery Pennsylvania Lottery

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery ticket sold at a gas station in Pittsburgh was a big winner!

The jackpot-winning ticket worth $415,491 was sold for Saturday’s drawing and matched all five balls drawn: 12-22-26-30-32.

The GetGo on Butler Street in Lawrenceville earns a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 13,100 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Click here to visit the Pennsylvania Lottery website for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh built lunar lander suffers ‘anomaly’ after separating from rocket
  • Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Upper Saint Clair
  • Volunteer who found missing girl with Down syndrome in Pittsburgh shares details on the search
  • VIDEO:Steelers fans weigh in as the black and gold head to the playoffs
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read