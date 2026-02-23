Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $500K sold in Westmoreland County

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $500,000 from was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Cash 5 ticket sold for Friday’s drawing matched all five balls drawn, 6-9-23-24-26.

The winning ticket was sold at VFW Post 92, 1601 Wildlife Lodge Road in Lower Burrell. The VFW will earn a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 14,200 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group