Local

Jackson Farms to stop producing milk in ‘very near future’

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

A Dutch Farmer's Life In A Shifting Political Landscape DE LUTTE, NETHERLANDS - JULY 29: Farmer Frans Zanderink holds a glass of fresh raw milk in his farm on July 29, 2023 in De Lutte, Netherlands. Although the tiny Dutch nation exports a vast amount of agricultural goods globally, the Netherlands' hyper-efficient food system has faced challenges in curbing their environmental impact, spurring farmers to protest against the government's efforts in slashing nitrogen pollution, which would put farmers out of business. A farmers' protest party shook up the political landscape in the Netherlands last spring, with the BBB or BoerBurgerBeweging (Farmer-Citizen Movement) party emerging as the big winner in provincial elections that determine the make-up of the Senate. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images) (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NEW SALEM, Pa. — Jackson Farms, a dairy farm and convenience store in New Salem, announced it will stop processing and bottling its own milk soon.

In a letter posted on Facebook, the company said it made the “very difficult decision to curtail that part of our business in the very near future.”

The letter cites the increasing costs for containers, the many non-dairy alternatives now available and lagging sales as reasons behind the decision.

“Operating a small family business has always been a challenge and has become much more difficult in the current economy. We thank all of you who have purchased our products for these many years and hope that you will continue to support us going forward,” the letter said.

The company said it intends to continue making ice cream. The store will also remain open and will sell other locally produced and bottle milk.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Boyfriend suspected of killing missing Ligonier woman found dead
  • Julie Chrisley resentencing: How much time are prosecutors asking for?
  • Close friend of missing Ligonier woman speaks out after she was found dead: ‘My heart’s broken’
  • VIDEO: Local rescues full, struggling to keep up with growing number of homeless dogs
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read