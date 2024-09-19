Jackson Farms to stop producing milk in ‘very near future’

NEW SALEM, Pa. — Jackson Farms, a dairy farm and convenience store in New Salem, announced it will stop processing and bottling its own milk soon.

In a letter posted on Facebook, the company said it made the “very difficult decision to curtail that part of our business in the very near future.”

The letter cites the increasing costs for containers, the many non-dairy alternatives now available and lagging sales as reasons behind the decision.

“Operating a small family business has always been a challenge and has become much more difficult in the current economy. We thank all of you who have purchased our products for these many years and hope that you will continue to support us going forward,” the letter said.

The company said it intends to continue making ice cream. The store will also remain open and will sell other locally produced and bottle milk.

